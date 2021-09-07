Dry weather to stick around through this week

Temperatures will get a bit hotter in the coming days as our break from high humidity continues. The threat of rain may hold off until the beginning of next week. No major worries in the tropics with the peak of hurricane season approaching.

Tuesday was another comfortable day around the ArkLaTex with some rather dry air in place. Temperatures began in the low to middle 60s. We have warmed into the low to middle 90s. It looks like the abnormally dry our for our part of the country will stick around until the weekend. Consequently, we will continue to see mild nights and rather hot days. Look for lows Wednesday morning to settle into the middle 60s. We will see daytime highs Wednesday afternoon in the middle 90s.

Futurecast shows that the dry air will limit the number of clouds that we will see in the next few days. Look for a mostly clear sky Tuesday night. We will likely see a mostly sunny sky over most of the area once again Wednesday. Another cold front could bring a very slight chance for a scattered thunderstorm over the northwestern late Wednesday. This front will move south through the area Wednesday night and will reinforce the dry air extended our break from the humidity into the weekend.

Our next best chance of rain will likely hold off until the middle of next week. Moisture will begin to return to our area this weekend. It will be in place when an upper-level disturbance arrives next Tuesday night and Wednesday. Models are split on exactly how much rain we could see. There is decent agreement that the heaviest rain will be over the southern half of the area.

The peak of hurricane season will arrive Friday, September 10. As of right now, it appears that we should remain rather quiet in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center indicates that there is a low chance of tropical development with a disturbance in the Gulf. If this system develops, it will likely not threaten the ArkLaTex. Hurricane Larry will likely not threaten the United States. Stay tuned!

–Todd Warren