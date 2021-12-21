Dry weather to stick around with much warmer temperatures

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A dry weather pattern will settle into the ArkLaTex for at least the next week.  The warming trend that began today will continue into Christmas weekend with highs in the 80s possible.  Our next chance of rain could hold off until the end of next week.

Tuesday began with lots of fog around the ArkLaTex and ended with sunshine and the beginning of a warming trend.  Expect a cold start to the day Wednesday with slightly below-normal temperatures.  Lows Wednesday morning will be in the low to middle 30s.  Despite the cold start, sunshine will combine with a southeasterly wind to warm temperatures into the low to middle 60s.  

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky Tuesday night and lots of sunshine Wednesday.  Wednesday night will be mostly clear and not as cold thanks to a south wind.  Lows Thursday morning will be in the low to middle 40s.  That south wind will begin to increase Thursday and transport plenty of moisture north into the ArkLaTex.  Consequently, we will probably see lots of clouds Thursday mixing in with the sunshine.  Highs Thursday will be in the low to middle 70s. 

Upper-level high pressure will be moving from Mexico and will become centered over the Gulf of Mexico Christmas weekend.  This will produce one of the warmest Christmases on record as highs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be near 80 degrees.  Thanks to all of the moisture in place, lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.  

The upper-level ridge will then slide enough to the east that we will see a chance of rain return to the ArkLaTex by the end of next week.   As of right now models are very split on whether this will happen.  It appears that if we do get some rain, that it won’t be much.  Temperatures next week will not be as warm as the ridge moves away.  Highs will settle back into the lower 70s with lows falling to the mid to upper 50s.  

-Todd Warren

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest image from Texarkana
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss