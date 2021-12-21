Dry weather to stick around with much warmer temperatures

A dry weather pattern will settle into the ArkLaTex for at least the next week. The warming trend that began today will continue into Christmas weekend with highs in the 80s possible. Our next chance of rain could hold off until the end of next week.

Tuesday began with lots of fog around the ArkLaTex and ended with sunshine and the beginning of a warming trend. Expect a cold start to the day Wednesday with slightly below-normal temperatures. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the low to middle 30s. Despite the cold start, sunshine will combine with a southeasterly wind to warm temperatures into the low to middle 60s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky Tuesday night and lots of sunshine Wednesday. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and not as cold thanks to a south wind. Lows Thursday morning will be in the low to middle 40s. That south wind will begin to increase Thursday and transport plenty of moisture north into the ArkLaTex. Consequently, we will probably see lots of clouds Thursday mixing in with the sunshine. Highs Thursday will be in the low to middle 70s.

Upper-level high pressure will be moving from Mexico and will become centered over the Gulf of Mexico Christmas weekend. This will produce one of the warmest Christmases on record as highs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be near 80 degrees. Thanks to all of the moisture in place, lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The upper-level ridge will then slide enough to the east that we will see a chance of rain return to the ArkLaTex by the end of next week. As of right now models are very split on whether this will happen. It appears that if we do get some rain, that it won’t be much. Temperatures next week will not be as warm as the ridge moves away. Highs will settle back into the lower 70s with lows falling to the mid to upper 50s.

-Todd Warren