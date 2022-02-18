SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A chilly Friday will give way to beautiful weather this weekend before the skies open up and send us rain nearly every day next week.

You no doubt heard and felt the wind late Thursday and overnight, this chilly north breeze is pushing cold and dry air into the ArkLaTex. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s with a 10 mile per hour breeze bringing wind-chill temperatures in the low to mid-20s.

The wind speeds should drop below 10 miles per hour after sunrise, but it will remain cool today with highs in the low to mid-50s, about 10 degrees below average for the date.

The only question with today’s forecast is how much sun we will see. There is a stubborn layer of clouds moving across the ArkLaTex this morning, and I think they may be slow to go away, so it may be partly to mostly cloudy through the early afternoon, with more sunshine likely popping out between 2 p.m. and sunset. No rain is expected today or over the weekend.

Futurecast 36 Hour Forecast

If you have outdoor plans this evening and tonight, grab a jacket! It’s going to be another cold one, with lows in the 20s and 30s, likely below freezing in all areas under mostly clear skies.

The weekend will feature cold mornings but pleasant and warmer afternoons. Highs will be in the mid-60s Saturday, so if you’re headed to the Mardis Gras parades it will be dry under mostly clear skies. Sunday will be pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, but we will see an increase in clouds Sunday.

A warm front will move into the ArkLaTex Monday morning. Scattered showers are expected in the morning, and with warmer air arriving scattered thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon into Monday night. The ingredients for a strong or severe storm will be there late Monday, with high wind and hail being the primary concerns.

A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex Tuesday triggering additional rounds of rain and thunderstorms, some storms possibly on the strong side again. Despite the rain, it will be warm with highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. The front will stall south of us Wednesday and Thursday putting us on the cold side of the front, but we will also be close enough that the rain will keep going. Scattered showers are expected Wednesday into Thursday.

It could get interesting Thursday, if temperatures fall enough we could see a rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow mix in the northern ArkLaTex, impacts yet to be determined. Rainfall accumulations next Monday through Thursday will likely be 2 to 4 inches across the I-30 corridor, and 1 to 2 inches along I-20.