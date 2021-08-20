Drying out and heating up Friday through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have made it all the way to Friday, and although the chance for rain will be much lower today, we can’t rule out a few isolated showers developing in some areas late this morning or during the afternoon. It looks like the rain will go away this weekend and our temperatures will eventually near 100 degrees for a few days late in the weekend and early next week.

Your Friday morning will start out with some lingering clouds, but the potential for any rain is very low through the morning. For the 6-8 a.m. commuters, we do have some dense fog developing across much of the region, especially along I-49 from Shreveport through Natchitoches.

We should see a little more sunshine today than we’ve seen so far this week and that will warm our temperatures from the mid-70s at sunrise into the low and mid-90s this afternoon which is right where it should be this time of the year. The wet ground from our soaking rains this week will keep humidity running very high and heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures will be near or above 100 degrees in most areas.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

There are a couple of areas where rain could develop today. A disturbance north of the ArkLaTex may push a few spotty showers or isolated storms into Oklahoma and Arkansas north of I-30 at some point this morning or during the afternoon. Radar estimates some of these areas received 4 to 8 inches of rain yesterday, the good news today is that these rain showers will be brief and isolated so we don’t expect any heavy rain or flash flooding.

The other area we are watching this afternoon will be south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana. A sea-breeze push may send a few thunderstorms into the Toledo Bend region, but these should be brief as well and not result in much accumulation.

The weekend will be a hot one as high pressure strengthens across the ArkLaTex, drying up all the rain and pushing our temperatures a little higher. We will be in the mid-90s Saturday, and in the upper 90s Sunday. It may be too hot to have any fun outside during the afternoon, so keep those outdoor plans confined to the morning hours.

The hot and dry weather will continue next Monday and Tuesday. We could see heat advisories issued for a few days as heat index temperatures will be near or above 105 degrees Sunday through Tuesday.

The sea-breeze may begin to push some rain into the ArkLaTex by midweek, it won’t break the heat, but it will cool our temperatures into the mid-90s for a few days late next week.