Drying out and heating up Friday through the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The rain is out and the heat is in for Friday and the upcoming weekend. 

This morning temperatures are in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog setting up due to the wet ground from recent rain and breaks in the clouds above. A ridge of high pressure will start to build over the ArkLaTex today, and that will keep rain away from the region. Expect partly cloudy skies due to the high humidity and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees in most areas. 

Some of the forecast models show rain close to some of our counties in Oklahoma and Arkansas, but due to the building high, I have left it out of our forecast today. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

This weekend will be hot. Highs will push the mid 90s both days, and we may have a few areas make a run at the upper 90s. The ridge of high pressure may scoot far enough west to allow a few cooling showers into the ArkLaTex late in the weekend, but it doesn’t look promising. 20 percent rain chances will be possible mainly across the I-30 corridor through the middle of next week. 

The story next week will be the continued run of 90-degree heat. Heat index values may push or exceed 105 degrees if the rain decides to stay away. This could lead to the need for Heat Advisories at some point soon. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 94° 75°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 74°

Sunday

96° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 75°

Monday

96° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 76°

Tuesday

97° / 77°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 97° 77°

Wednesday

97° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 97° 77°

Thursday

93° / 74°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 93° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
92°

93°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
93°

93°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
93°

93°

6 PM
Sunny
2%
93°

91°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

88°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
88°

84°

9 PM
Clear
2%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
2%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
2%
81°

81°

12 AM
Clear
3%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
3%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
3%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
79°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
77°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
78°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
81°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines

 

Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

 

Don't Miss