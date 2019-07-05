Drying out and heating up Friday through the weekend

The rain is out and the heat is in for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

This morning temperatures are in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog setting up due to the wet ground from recent rain and breaks in the clouds above. A ridge of high pressure will start to build over the ArkLaTex today, and that will keep rain away from the region. Expect partly cloudy skies due to the high humidity and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees in most areas.

Some of the forecast models show rain close to some of our counties in Oklahoma and Arkansas, but due to the building high, I have left it out of our forecast today. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

This weekend will be hot. Highs will push the mid 90s both days, and we may have a few areas make a run at the upper 90s. The ridge of high pressure may scoot far enough west to allow a few cooling showers into the ArkLaTex late in the weekend, but it doesn’t look promising. 20 percent rain chances will be possible mainly across the I-30 corridor through the middle of next week.

The story next week will be the continued run of 90-degree heat. Heat index values may push or exceed 105 degrees if the rain decides to stay away. This could lead to the need for Heat Advisories at some point soon.

