Drying trend for a few days before rain returns this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The remnants of Tropical Depression Nicholas will remain near the ArkLaTex for several days which should keep our temperatures below average through Friday. We aren’t expecting much rain today or tomorrow, but the chance of daily afternoon showers and storms will return late this week and into the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing its last advisory on Tropical Depression Nicholas this morning as it has become a post-tropical area of low pressure. This will keep our skies mostly cloudy today, with the occasional burst of sunshine, and highs will be comfortably in the low to mid-80s. It will remain breezy as winds will turn to the northeast at 15 miles per hour, and gusts up to 25 miles per hour this afternoon.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We do have a few scattered rain showers bringing light rain south of I-20 early this morning, but a lot of dry air is moving across Texas and into the ArkLaTex. This will shut off the chance of showers in most areas throughout the day, with only a brief light rain shower possible later mainly in Louisiana or Arkansas this afternoon. Rainfall accumulations will be under an inch in all areas. We can close the door on any threat of heavy rain or flash flooding from Nicholas.

We should remain mostly cloudy tomorrow, with only a 20 percent chance of a stray shower developing. The drying trend will stop there, as the chance for afternoon thunderstorms will return Friday through the weekend. We don’t expect there will be any heavy or prolonged rain. These daily thunderstorms will be possible mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Despite the increasing chance for rain, temperatures will warm as well as highs will return to the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend.

The chance for rain will continue into early next week, with another cold front keeping rain in the forecast through at least next Tuesday or Wednesday.