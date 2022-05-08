Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The time has come to get serious about the forecast for abnormally oppressive heat. Normally, this time of year, we would have some periods of warmer weather before we got into summer heat. That apparently will not be the case this year.

Tomorrow Lows

Tomorrow Highs

Not this year! We have plunged straight into summer weather with heat and humidity and no promise of relief. It is almost time to start thinking about summer heat precautions. And it’s only the first week of May. What happened to Spring?

High pressure is locked firmly in place over the central part of the United States including right here in the ArkLaTex. It is “Wash… Rinse… Repeat!” Actually, there is a slight chance of rain over the weekend but no chill whatsoever.

7 Day Forecast

Next week we may see a couple of degrees shaved off those afternoon high temperatures. However, there is no real relief. It is a summer forecast for the foreseeable future: Hot and humid with a random afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Welcome to spring… No… Wait… Welcome to early summer!