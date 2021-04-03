Easter is looking dry and warm; rain increasing midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lots of clouds around for Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are in the 60s. The clouds are producing some rain to our south. Tonight, temperatures will drop down into the 40s. Easter Sunday is looking nice despite the clouds around in the ArkLaTex. Highs will settle near normal in the lower 70s.

Highs for Sunday

For the first half of the upcoming work week, highs are expected to continue to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Nighttime temperatures will be on the way up into the 60s. The next best chance of rain and storms will arrive on Wednesday. SPC has outlined a Slight Risk over much of Arkansas. At this time, it is still too early to say what the main threats are. However, we will continue to fine-tune that forecast for you!

SPC Outlook

For the second half of the week, we should return to a quiet period. Highs are not expected to cool down at all following Wednesday’s system. Highs will stay in the 80s. Lows in the 50s and 60s. A slight rain chance could return for next weekend but we will see what happens!!

The next seven days