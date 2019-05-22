Edwards asks for disaster declaration for deadly Ruston tornado

RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is asking President Trump to declare a federal disaster following the April 25 tornadoes.

The twisters caused millions in damages in Lincoln, Morehouse, and Union parishes and claimed the lives of a mother and son in Ruston.

During a visit to Ruston on Monday, Governor Edwards estimated the damage at more than $11 million. Edwards said the tornadoes destroyed 89 homes with several hundred others damaged.

Kendra Butler, who was a student at Grambling State University, and her son Remington Butler, a student at Ruston High School, were killed when the tornado hit Ruston.

The Governor is requesting both FEMA Public Assistance and Individual Assistance.

Click here to read the Governor’s letter to President Trump.

