Breaking News
Thousands without power after morning storms

Edwards asks for disaster declaration for deadly Ruston tornado

Weather

by: John Walton

Posted: / Updated:
Ruston tornado damage 042519 KTVE_1556209997577.JPG.jpg

RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is asking President Trump to declare a federal disaster following the April 25 tornadoes.

The twisters caused millions in damages in Lincoln, Morehouse, and Union parishes and claimed the lives of a mother and son in Ruston. 

During a visit to Ruston on Monday, Governor Edwards estimated the damage at more than $11 million. Edwards said the tornadoes destroyed 89 homes with several hundred others damaged. 

Kendra Butler, who was a student at Grambling State University, and her son Remington Butler, a student at Ruston High School, were killed when the tornado hit Ruston.

The Governor is requesting both FEMA Public Assistance and Individual Assistance. 

Click here to read the Governor’s letter to President Trump.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Scattered Strong Storms
Scattered Strong Storms 50% 93° 73°

Thursday

94° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 77°

Friday

95° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 78°

Saturday

93° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

5 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
35%
92°

92°

6 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
45%
92°

84°

7 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
49%
84°

83°

8 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
49%
83°

82°

9 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
46%
82°

77°

10 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
50%
77°

77°

11 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
42%
77°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
77°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
74°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
88°

Your Weather Authority Forecast

More Weather Headlines

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss