Enjoy the next few days as rain chances return Friday and could stick around a while

Look for drier conditions for the next few days with some pleasant temperatures. Rain chances will return Friday and will likely stick around on and off through most of next week.

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy and breezy day around the ArkLaTex. We will likely see the clouds continue to decrease over the area Tuesday night. This will allow for some rather chilly conditions as overnight lows Wednesday morning will settle into the middle 40s. Wednesday looks to be the best day of the week ahead. We should see plenty of sunshine over the area with some pleasant temperatures. Despite the chilly start, daytime highs will soar into the low to middle 70s Wednesday afternoon.

As the upper-level winds become more southwesterly Thursday, we will begin to see quite a few more clouds but will likely stay dry. That will change starting Friday. Look for a mostly cloudy sky Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing over much of the area. Temperatures Friday will likely stay pretty close to normal during the day despite the clouds and rain. Look for highs to climb back to the middle 70s. Overnight lows Friday morning will not be as cool thanks to plenty of clouds. We’ll see lows in the mid to upper 50s.

It appears as if this cloudy and at times rainy weather pattern will persist through the weekend and possibly through most of next week. The only bright side that I can point out about this pattern is that any rain will likely be scattered in nature. That means that while we will be hard-pressed to see much sunshine, we won’t be socked in with non-stop rainfall every day. Fortunately, models do not show as much rain as you might think given the persistent threat. Most show that we will see rainfall totals of around an inch in the coming week. This again is a sign of the scattered nature of any rain that we might see.

As of right now, I’m not too concerned about any widespread severe weather for the next week. We will have to watch a disturbance that will approach our area late next week. If this system moves across our area in the manner that some models project, we could be in for a decent outbreak of severe weather. Obviously, this far out such projections must be taken with a grain of salt. However, it would be a good idea to keep the possibility on the radar. Stay tuned!

–Todd Warren

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

65° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 65° 47°

Wednesday

74° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 74° 56°

Thursday

75° / 61°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 75° 61°

Friday

74° / 63°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 74° 63°

Saturday

73° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 73° 61°

Sunday

78° / 66°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 78° 66°

Monday

80° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 80° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

60°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

57°

9 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

10 PM
Clear
10%
55°

53°

11 PM
Clear
10%
53°

53°

12 AM
Clear
10%
53°

51°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
51°

51°

2 AM
Clear
10%
51°

50°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
50°

49°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
49°

49°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
49°

49°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
49°

48°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
48°

49°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
49°

54°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

67°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

