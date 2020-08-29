Evening and overnight storms possible; strong storm or two possible along I-30

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday was a very hot and humid afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Daytime highs rose into the 90s and 100s. The National Weather Service upgraded the Heat Advisory to Excessive Heat Warnings because of the heat index readings over 110. This evening and tonight, we will be watching thunderstorms developing over Oklahoma and Arkansas. Models show a complex of storms heading to the south. Although thunderstorms will be weakening. A thunderstorm or two could be strong to severe. If we see any severe weather concerns, the main issue will be hail and winds.

The weakening thunderstorms will leave a boundary to produce more storms for Sunday. As we enter the first half of the work week, the rain chances will be on the increase. The best chance of rain and storms will come on Wednesday and Thursday. A trough of low pressure will dive to the south from the Rockies. Currently, models are having a tough time with the placement and timing of this system.

Nevertheless, the cool front will help bring lower humidity by the weekend. The front would get rid of all of the tropical moisture in place. By the weekend, you can expect temperatures in the 80s and lows in the 60s. In the tropics, we are monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic. We have a long time to watch to see if these waves develop into something or not!

The next seven days

