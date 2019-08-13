Excessive heat continues Tuesday, cold front arrives tonight bringing a chance of storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Most of the ArkLaTex will be under an Excessive Heat Warning again Tuesday, but a late day cold front will bring some relief for a day or two.

Similar to yesterday, temperatures in the 80s just after sunrise will warm into the upper 90s to 100 degrees this afternoon. Heat index values will approach or exceed 110 degrees in the warning area due to the combination of high heat and high humidity.

Tuesday afternoon forecast highs

A late-day cold front will bring the chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening mainly north of I-20. Due to the extremely hot air in place a storm or two could produce high wind gusts, so the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ for severe weather in their outlook.

Tuesday through early Wednesday morning severe weather outlook (wind threat)

Futurecast shows spotty showers and storm north of I-20 later this afternoon into tonight. We may see the majority of the rain with this system overnight and into tomorrow morning. Most areas will receive less than an inch of rain, but we could see some 1-inch accumulations under any stronger storms.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The slow-moving front will keep a chance of a few showers and storms going mainly across the I-20 corridor Wednesday morning into the afternoon. The rain/clouds will likely drop highs into the upper 80s and low 90s, with a wind shift to the north pushing humidity out for a short time.

We will quickly dry out as we move through the day Wednesday leaving another hot and dry pattern to take over Thursday through the weekend. Highs will return to the mid and upper 90s as heat advisories may be needed again at some point.