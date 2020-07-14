Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in effect Tuesday, little relief in sight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory is in effect Tuesday, with heat index values likely between 105 and 110 degrees this afternoon.

High pressure continues to strengthen across the region. We are starting out a few degrees warmer this morning which should result in all areas easily reaching the mid-90s this afternoon, with a few areas in the upper 90s. The lingering high humidity at the surface will bring heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures in the 110-degree range in some areas. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of northwest Louisiana and Shelby County in Texas. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all other areas. Limit your time outside to the early morning hours, stay hydrated, and check on children and pets.

Tuesday forecast high temperatures

We are watching a few rain showers and isolated storms to our northwest, it is possible we could see some rain in east Texas or Oklahoma at times today, with a lower chance for any rain in Arkansas and Louisiana.

1-hour radar loop

The hope is that the dissipating complex of thunderstorms to our northwest will result in clouds that will limit the sunshine. Futurecast is showing partly cloudy skies for much of the day. We will have a light southwest breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The ridge of high pressure bringing the heat and humidity will continue to linger over the region for the remainder of the week. This stagnant and persistent pattern means that our high temperatures will run in the mid-90s with little chance for any rainfall through the weekend. The pattern is showing some signs of bringing some scattered rain back to the region early next week. This could bring a few rain fueled cooldowns, but the likelihood of this ending our heatwave entirely is low.

