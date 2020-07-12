Excessive Heat Warning continues for Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For locations north of Interstate 30, early morning showers and storms has trimmed the heat some. However, humidity is increasing and clouds are decreasing. Temperatures are rising this afternoon. Tonight, we will see temperatures dropping back down into the middle and upper 70s.

Similar to yesterday, we will see another area of showers and storms move into the ArkLaTex. The storms will be weakening moving in. As the storms encounter the upper ridge, the storms should fizzle. Nevertheless, a few stray showers will be possible for Monday. The Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory is extended into Monday. Feel like temperatures can range from 105 to 110. Make sure you practice heat safety.

The weather theme continues to be lots of heat and humidity. Although the ridge will slide to the north and break down some. Slight rain chances will be possible for Friday into the weekend. Highs will stay in the middle and upper 90s. Lows in the middle and upper 70s.

The next seven days

