Excessive Heat Warning continues for Sunday; rain chances on the increase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The heat was on in the ArkLaTex. Highs warmed into the middle and upper 90s. With high humidity levels, heat index values soared into the triple digits. An Excessive Heat Warning continues for all of Northwest Louisiana until Sunday evening. The Heat Advisory continues for the same period too. Tonight, we will see lows dropping down only into the upper 70s and to near 80 degrees.

Highs for Sunday

For Sunday, the heat will be on again with highs back into the upper 90s. The only difference is we are awaiting a cold front. Currently, a cold front is producing showers and thunderstorms over the Plains. The front will spark some rain and thunderstorms for the region. I am not expecting anything severe. The rain chances will linger for Sunday night and Monday. Monday’s high will only rise into the middle 80s. Rainfall totals will average between 1-2 inches of rain.

Rainfall totals through Monday

For the rest of the upcoming work week, temperatures will be slightly below normal. In Shreveport, the normal high is 95 degrees. Highs will stay in the lower 90s. By the end of the week, the mercury will begin to climb again into the upper 90s. Lows will stay in the 70s.

The next seven days
