Excessive Heat Warning continues through Tuesday, front to bring rain Tuesday night and Wednesday

Excessive Heat Warning continues for much of the ArkLaTex. Rain to bring relief Tuesday night through Wednesday. Above normal temperatures with dry conditions return by the end of the week.

Monday was another very hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 70s to low 80s. Daytime highs climbed to near 100. Combine that extreme heat with high humidity and heat index values again surpassed 110 degrees. The risk of suffering from heat-related illness becomes high when the heat index surpasses 110. If you have to be outside, be sure to take frequent breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water. We will likely see one more very hot day Tuesday before a disturbance brings a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Expect lows Tuesday morning to again be near 80. Daytime highs will again be near 100 degrees with the heat index once again surpassing 110 degrees during the hottest part of the day.

Showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase around the area Tuesday night over the northern half of the region. This rain will gradually shift to the south late Tuesday night through Wednesday. While the severe weather risk is rather low, a strong to severe storm or two will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a ‘marginal’ severe weather risk mainly over the northern half of the area late Tuesday evening through Tuesday night.

Don’t expect too much rain from this system.. The latest run of Futurecast shows rainfall potential of 1/2 to 1″. A few isolated heavier totals will be possible. See the latest on the rainfall timing with the 36-hour loop of Futurecast below. Check back often as this loop automatically updates every hour.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Once the rain threat ends Wednesday, expect upper-level high pressure to again keep a lid on any significant rain over the area for the rest of the week. Daytime highs will likely return to the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 95/73.

–Todd Warren

