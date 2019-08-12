Excessive Heat Warning for Monday and Tuesday, rain brings a little relief midweek

High pressure will keep the heat going today with the Heat Advisory being upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for much of the region.

Excessive Heat Warning Monday and Tuesday

Temperatures will warm from the upper 70s this morning, to the mid 90s by noon, with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to 100 degrees. High humidity will bring heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 110 degrees or higher in the warning area. Areas of east Texas in the Heat Advisory can expect heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees.

Monday afternoon forecast highs

The heat will continue for us on Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s to 100 yet again. High pressure will move slightly to the west allowing our next disturbance to move in late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. While we will stay dry under partly cloudy skies Monday, we may see a few showers or isolated storms across the northern ArkLaTex Tuesday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

We won’t receive much rain with this next system, but we will likely see a brief cooling trend that may drop many of us into the low 90s Wednesday. While it won’t be much of a break from the heat, we will likely lose the warnings/advisories for a few days. The heat will return late this week and into the weekend.

