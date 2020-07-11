Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Caddo schools delay opening to August 24, citing COVID-19 surge

Strong to severe storms are possible early Sunday morning; heat and humidity continues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat is on in the ArkLaTex. Currently, temperatures are in the middle 90s. With high humidity in place, the heat index values are well into the triple digits. Now that locations are experiencing feel like temperatures over 110, National Weather Service has upgraded the heat advisory to an excessive heat warning. Tonight, we will not expect much cooling with lows in the middle and upper 70s.

Highs for Sunday

Also, a Marginal and Slight Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms has been outlined for the northeastern portions of the ArkLaTex. Overnight, a complex of showers and storms will move out of Kansas and Oklahoma. Although the line of storms will be weakening, we could see a few strong storms after midnight. Sunday, highs will remain in the middle and upper 90s. Feel like temperatures will stay in the triple digits too. The upper ridge will remain in place for most of the work week.

By the end of the work week, models show the ridge weakening slightly and nudging itself northward. As a result, we could see a few hit or miss showers. Most of us will just see lots of heat and humidity. Highs will stay in the middle and upper 90s. Lows in the middle and upper 70s.

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

