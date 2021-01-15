Expect a cool and dry start to the weekend followed by a warming trend, rain looking promising for most of next week

The weekend will begin with sunshine and cool temperatures. A warming trend begins Sunday with more sunshine. Rain begins Tuesday and could continue on and off into next Friday.

Friday was a sunny and cooler day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 30s and returned to the low to middle 50s. It was also a very windy day with wind gusts up to 40 mph at times.

Look for the sunny weather pattern to continue through the weekend. Saturday will be another cool day with slightly below normal temperatures. Lows Saturday morning will range from the upper 20s to middle 30s. Daytime highs will again be in the low to middle 50s. It will be rather breezy Saturday but the wind will not be as strong as it has been today.

The weekend will end with more sunshine Sunday as a warming trend begins. Lows Sunday morning will begin in the low to middle 30s. We will likely see daytime highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Next week will begin with a mix of sunshine and clouds Monday. Lows Monday morning will again be in the low to middle 30s. Daytime highs will soar into the low to middle 60s.

A large upper-level disturbance will develop over the SW US by Monday. The southwesterly upper-level flow that this will create will bring a chance for scattered showers to the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for the rain to increase Thursday and possibly Friday as this system begins to approach and move near our area. Models indicate that we should expect to receive several inches of rain during this time. The heaviest rain will likely fall Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday morning. Despite all of the clouds and rain, the above-normal temperatures will stick around as highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will warm to the low to middle 50s.

Cooler air will return by next weekend. We will likely see a dry start to next weekend, but more rain could be possible by late next Sunday. Highs will retreat to the 50s. Lows will dip into the 40s. The longer-range weather picture indicates that we could see a cool and drier weather pattern as we enter the last week of January. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren