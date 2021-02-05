Expect a cool start to the weekend with rain possible, the arrival of next week’s cold air could be delayed

The weekend will begin with lots of clouds and a few showers. It will end with some sunshine. After a brief warm-up to begin the week, much colder air invades the area by the middle of the week. Winter precipitation will be possible early Thursday, Thursday night, and possibly Friday. The coldest air of the winter arrives next weekend.

Friday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We have seen some rain move across the southern quarter of the area. Temperatures began in the 30s and have warmed into the mid to upper 50s.

We likely won’t see much change to begin the weekend. Look for plenty of clouds during the day Saturday with a chance for some scattered showers. Temperatures will likely begin in the mid to upper 30s over most of the area. We will see daytime highs once again stay below normal in the 50s.

Futurecast is now showing that the best shot at rain will be Saturday afternoon as an upper-level disturbance moves to the north of our area. Once this disturbance passes, we should see the clouds decrease Saturday night leading to a mostly sunny end to the weekend. Lows Sunday morning will be rather cold once again in the low to middle 30s. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will then move back into the area Monday with a little sunshine mixed in. A breezy south wind will result in the warmest day of the week. Highs Monday afternoon will be in the low to middle 60s.

Cooler air will begin to move into the area Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of next weekend, we should see the coldest air of the last couple of years in place. Lows Saturday morning could dip into the mid to upper teens over the northern half of the area and the upper teens to lower 20s over the south. Highs will only climb into the mid to upper 30s.

The latest from the models shows that we could see rain develop Wednesday night. This morning’s run of the models is a bit warmer than yesterday’s indicating that we very well could see all rain Wednesday night and Thursday with a possible change to winter precipitation Thursday night. It is still way too early to project exactly how much winter precipitation we could get or exactly what that precipitation will be. I will say that as of right now, it looks to be rather light. In the long-range outlook, we will have to keep an eye on a chance for winter precipitation with any disturbance that approaches with the cold air in place. Tune in to my live update that will begin this evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren