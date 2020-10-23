Expect a cooler start and warmer end to the weekend; heavy rain possible next week

The weekend will begin with much cooler temperatures thanks to lots of clouds. Warmer air will return Sunday and Monday ahead of our next cold front. Rain will be possible for much of next week as mild temperatures settle back into our region.

Friday has been a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. A cold front moving through the area has produced some showers and thunderstorms. Look for the rain to gradually come to an end Friday evening. Cooler air will then continue to invade the area from the north as we will stay clouds Friday night and Saturday. The combination of the cloud cover and the north wind will bring much cooler temperatures to all of the area Saturday. Temperatures Saturday morning will likely begin in the low to middle 50s. Look for daytime highs Saturday afternoon to be below-normal in the low to middle 60s.

Warmer air will quickly return to the area Sunday and Monday despite lots of clouds. We will close the weekend Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low to middle 70s. Most of the area will see highs Monday in the 70s. Our next disturbance and the associated cold front will move through late Monday or Monday night. It will bring a chance for some rain Monday and Tuesday, but most of the rain that we will experience will wait until the main upper-level disturbance moves through Tuesday night through Wednesday. We could see some heavy rain at times as models are in general agreement that one to over three inches of rain will be possible from now through next Thursday.

Once the upper-level low moves off to the east, we should see a dry and rather mild weather pattern settle in starting next Friday. Right now it appears that we experience a pleasant weekend for Halloween weekend with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Stay Tuned!!

–Todd Warren