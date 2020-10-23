Expect a cooler start and warmer end to the weekend; heavy rain possible next week

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The weekend will begin with much cooler temperatures thanks to lots of clouds.  Warmer air will return Sunday and Monday ahead of our next cold front.  Rain will be possible for much of next week as mild temperatures settle back into our region.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Friday has been a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. A cold front moving through the area has produced some showers and thunderstorms.  Look for the rain to gradually come to an end Friday evening.  Cooler air will then continue to invade the area from the north as we will stay clouds Friday night and Saturday.  The combination of the cloud cover and the north wind will bring much cooler temperatures to all of the area Saturday.  Temperatures Saturday morning will likely begin in the low to middle 50s.  Look for daytime highs Saturday afternoon to be below-normal in the low to middle 60s.

Warmer air will quickly return to the area Sunday and Monday despite lots of clouds.  We will close the weekend Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low to middle 70s.  Most of the area will see highs Monday in the 70s.  Our next disturbance and the associated cold front will move through late Monday or Monday night.  It will bring a chance for some rain Monday and Tuesday, but most of the rain that we will experience will wait until the main upper-level disturbance moves through Tuesday night through Wednesday.  We could see some heavy rain at times as models are in general agreement that one to over three inches of rain will be possible from now through next Thursday.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Once the upper-level low moves off to the east, we should see a dry and rather mild weather pattern settle in starting next Friday. Right now it appears that we experience a pleasant weekend for Halloween weekend with lots of sunshine.  Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.  Stay Tuned!!

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss