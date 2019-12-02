Expect a frosty Monday night to precede a sunny and much warmer Tuesday

Quiet weather pattern to continue for a few more days with a warming trend. The next best chance for rain holds off until Thursday night. Next weekend looks mild and mainly dry.

Monday was a rather cool start to the workweek despite lots of sunshine. Look for that sunshine to stick around for Tuesday as another quick warming trend begins. Look for a clear sky Monday night. As the wind that we experienced Monday night becomes calm, that will allow temperatures Tuesday morning to tumble into the low 30s for most of the area. Despite the chilly start, look for Tuesday afternoon temperatures to be much warmer. We’ll see highs in the low to middle 60s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Clouds will begin to increase over the area Wednesday as our next disturbance approaches from the northwest. Look for highs Wednesday to be in the middle to upper 60s. We will see a mostly cloudy and mainly dry day Thursday as most of the rain associated with the approaching disturbance will not move until Thursday night. It is possible that we could see a few leftover showers for part of the area Friday morning.

After highs Thursday climb into the upper 60s to low 70s, we’ll turn cooler Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will probably see quite a bit of clouds through the weekend. A second fairly weak disturbance will bring another chance for rain to begin next week. Check back to this article this evening at 8:30 pm. I’ll give my final opinion on what could coming this winter.

–Todd Warren

