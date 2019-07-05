Expect a hot and mainly dry weekend

A hot and dry weather pattern settled into the ArkLaTex Friday. It will likely stick around for most of the next week. The hottest temperatures of the summer so far are possible by the middle of next week.

Friday was a partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLatex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s and warmed to the low to middle 90s. Heat index values climbed to near 100 degrees Expect similar conditions for the upcoming weekend. An area of upper level high pressure is now centered over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. This high is responsible for the hot and dry conditions that we have experienced today. It will not move very much this weekend. That means that the hot and dry conditions will continue through the weekend and into next week. Lows will likely stay in the mid 70s through the weekend. Daytime highs will stay in the low to mid 90s. Models are hinting that we might see some drier air mix down to the surface this weekend. That may ease the effect of the humidity with heat index values staying less than 100.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

7 day rain potential

We will likely stay dry through most of next week with just a slight chance for an afternoon pop up thunderstorm returning to our forecast by the end of the week. Look for the heat and humidity to intensify next week. Overnight lows will likely increase to the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs could climb to the mid to upper 90s. Combine that increase in heat with plenty of humidity, and we could see heat index values next week approach 105 degrees. That is the threshold where heat related illnesses tend to increase.

Shreveport 7 day forecast

Texarkana 7 day forecast

Average high/low for today’s date: 93/72.

Have a great weekend,

Todd Warren

