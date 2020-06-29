Expect a hot, humid, and breezy few days ahead..rainfall chances will increase by the Fourth of July weekend

A drier and hotter weather pattern settles in for a few days. Look for rain chances to increase once again just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Monday was a mostly cloudy, breezy and very warm day around the ArkLaTex with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Look for rainfall chances to decrease and temperatures to increase for the next few days as upper-level high pressure builds over the middle of the country. We will see a mix of hazy sunshine and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be warm and muggy at night and hot, breezy and humid during the day. Look for daytime highs to climb back to the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the middle 70s.

We have seen visibility improve somewhat today as our first plume of Saharan dust has become less dense. Models show another surge of the dust headed our way. We will likely see more hazy conditions return by the end of Tuesday afternoon. As upper-level high pressure retreats west, the upper-level wind will become more northerly. This will begin to keep most of the dust in the Gulf of Mexico to the south of the ArkLaTex for the last half of the week and this weekend.

Later this week, we will see the ridge become more centered into the SW US. A weakness will develop within the ridge over the Lower Mississippi Valley. This will allow the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to return to the ArkLaTex starting Friday. Any rain Friday should be rather isolated in nature. We will then see showers and thunderstorms increase in numbers for the Fourth of July. We will continue to see a good chance of rain into the middle of next week. Once the rain chances begin to increase, daytime temperatures should moderate. Look for highs to cool to the upper 80s to lower 70s. Overnight lows through the period will pretty much stay in the middle 70s.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

As of right now, rainfall in the week ahead is looking near or slightly above normal. I would expect to receive anywhere from one-half inch to 1.5 inches. As if right now, it appears that the heaviest rain may fall over the western half of the area. Given the scattered nature of the rain, this could change.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

–Todd Warren