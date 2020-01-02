Expect a mostly cloudy Friday with a slight chance for more rain..sunshine returns for the weekend

Lots of clouds and a slight chance for more rain will linger through Friday. Sunshine returns for the weekend with mild temperatures. The next best shot at rain will hold off until the end of next week.

Thursday was a cloudy and rainy day around the ArkLaTex. As an are of low pressure at the surface moves away from the ArkLaTex Thursday night, look for the rain to temporarily come to an end. We will then be watching the main upper-level disturbance that will bring lots of clouds and a chance for a shower Friday. A rumble of thunder will also be possible if any rain does manage to develop. Look for lows Friday; morning to be above normal in the upper 40s to low 50s. Daytime highs Friday will be slightly above normal in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Once the upper-level disturbance clears our area, the clouds will depart setting the stage for a mostly sunny and rather pleasant weekend for early January. Look for lows this weekend in the mid to upper 30s. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday and the mid to upper 60s Sunday.

A rather weak disturbance will bring a slight chance for a shower late Monday through Monday night. Most locations could stay totally dry and those areas that do get rain, likely won’t get much. We’ll then turn sunny and cooler for the middle of next week. Lows will dip back to the low to mid-30s. Daytime highs will dip into the 50s. Next week will end with the approach of another stronger disturbance. This system could begin to produce some rain as soon as Thursday. A few thunderstorms will be possible Friday. The rain should end as we enter next weekend. Expect another warm-up as this system approaches late next week. Highs will return to the 60s and possibly 70s. Lows will rise to the 50s.

–Todd Warren