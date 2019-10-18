Expect a warmer weekend that will end with storms Sunday night

Quiet weather pattern to stick around into the weekend. A chance for rain to return Sunday with thunderstorms expected Sunday night into Monday. More rain possible by the end of the week.

Friday was another mostly sunny and pleasant day. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 40s and warmed into the mid to upper 70s. We will see a big warm up this weekend as another storm system approaches from the west. Look for a mostly cloudy sky Friday night with lows dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s. Daytime highs Saturday will return to above normal levels and range from the mid-70s to low 80s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Tropical Storm Nestor has formed over the central Gulf of Mexico and is rapidly moving towards the northeast. This system will stay far enough to our south and east that it will not impact the weather here in the ArkLaTex. Landfall is expected early Saturday morning over the eastern Florida panhandle.

Another strong storm system will move through our area Sunday night and Monday. Thunderstorms will likely develop to the northwest of the area Sunday afternoon. These storms will move across the area Sunday night into Munday morning. Severe weather will be possible, but the risk is looking somewhat low as the Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a ‘marginal’ risk as of right now. Given that most of the rain should fall relatively quickly, rainfall totals will likely not pose too much of a flooding threat. The heaviest rain will fall over the northwest half of the area where one to two inches will be possible. Amounts in the one half to one inch range should be expected further southeast.

Temperatures will then fall to below normal levels for most of next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. A second disturbance will move into the area late Thursday through Friday. This system will also bring a good chance for some showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. We very well could experience the coolest air of the season next weekend behind this system with lows falling into the upper 30s to low 40s. Check back to this article this evening for a live update that will include the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren