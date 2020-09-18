Expect below normal temperatures for the weekend; Beta could impact the ArkLaTex by the middle of next week

Sunshine will likely stick around through most of the weekend. The disturbance in the Gulf will become Tropical Storm Beta and will likely impact the ArkLaTex next week.

Friday was a mostly sunny, breezy, and warm day. Temperatures were a little cooler than yesterday. That cooling trend will likely continue into the weekend. A breezy northeasterly wind will continue to pump dry air into our area. This will result in plenty of sunshine to start the weekend Saturday. Look for lows Saturday morning to range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Daytime highs Saturday afternoon will likely range from the upper 70s north to the middle 80s south. Sunday should be another pleasant day. Lows will begin in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Daytime highs will climb into the low to middle 80s.

Sunday could end with an increase in clouds. Tropical Storm Beta is expected to strengthen in the coming days. It will continue to drift to the northeast Friday night and then take a turn towards the south Texas coast Saturday. That motion is expected to continue into early next week. By Tuesday, if the current outlook is correct, the storm will be near Corpus Christi and should make a turn towards the northeast. It is possible that we could see what is left of Beta move near or just south of the ArkLaTex during the last half of next week. Beta will be a slow-moving storm. Slow-moving systems can sometimes be rather difficult to predict. Consequently, there is still some uncertainty. Obviously, given the slow movement of this system, we could see some heavy rain. If it does move where some models indicate, we could see rainfall totals of three to six inches or more close to and south of where the storm tracks. See the continuously updated loop below on possible impacts from Beta.

Thanks to lots of clouds and rain from Beta, temperatures next week will likely be well below normal. Expect daytime highs to mainly be in the 70s for most of the week. Overnight lows will likely stay in the 60s. Once Beta clears our area late next week, we should see the return of more normal daytime temperatures with highs in the middle 80s by next weekend.

Check back here at 8:30 pm for my nightly live update. I will have more details on Beta and our latest Two Week Weather Outlook. Have a great weekend!

–Todd Warren