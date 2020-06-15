Expect hot, humid and mainly dry conditions for the next several days..the afternoon storm could return by Father’s Day

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Isolated afternoon t’storms will end Monday evening. Most locations will stay dry for the next several days. The chance for the afternoon storm will return starting Father’s Day. Temperatures will stay above normal.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Monday was a partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around the ArkLaTex. We have seen some spotty showers and thunderstorms develop across the area. This activity is driven by the heat of the afternoon and will quickly end Monday evening. Temperatures were once again slightly above normal with highs in the low to middle 90s. This upper-level high will strengthen somewhat in the coming days. This will likely eliminate most of any rain around the area and crank up the heat even more. Expect lots of sunshine Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Daytime highs Tuesday will settle into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will climb into the middle 90s by Thursday and stay there through the weekend. Overnight lows will likely stay above normal in the low to middle 70s.

Tuesday low temperatures (left) and high temperatures (right)

The upper-level ridge will likey shift to our east by the end of the weekend. Consequently, our next chance for rain will likely begin to return to the southern half of the area Sunday afternoon. That chance for rain will increase some for the beginning of next week. In the long-range outlook, it appears that we will continue to see a chance for the afternoon storm with near or above-normal temperatures through most of next week.

7 day forecasts for Shreveport and Texarkana

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 72°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 88° 72°

Tuesday

92° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 92° 70°

Wednesday

92° / 71°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 92° 71°

Thursday

94° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 94° 72°

Friday

96° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 96° 74°

Saturday

97° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 97° 75°

Sunday

95° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

83°

9 PM
Clear
0%
83°

80°

10 PM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

11 PM
Clear
0%
78°

78°

12 AM
Clear
0%
78°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss