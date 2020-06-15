Expect hot, humid and mainly dry conditions for the next several days..the afternoon storm could return by Father’s Day

Isolated afternoon t’storms will end Monday evening. Most locations will stay dry for the next several days. The chance for the afternoon storm will return starting Father’s Day. Temperatures will stay above normal.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Monday was a partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around the ArkLaTex. We have seen some spotty showers and thunderstorms develop across the area. This activity is driven by the heat of the afternoon and will quickly end Monday evening. Temperatures were once again slightly above normal with highs in the low to middle 90s. This upper-level high will strengthen somewhat in the coming days. This will likely eliminate most of any rain around the area and crank up the heat even more. Expect lots of sunshine Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Daytime highs Tuesday will settle into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will climb into the middle 90s by Thursday and stay there through the weekend. Overnight lows will likely stay above normal in the low to middle 70s.

Tuesday low temperatures (left) and high temperatures (right)

The upper-level ridge will likey shift to our east by the end of the weekend. Consequently, our next chance for rain will likely begin to return to the southern half of the area Sunday afternoon. That chance for rain will increase some for the beginning of next week. In the long-range outlook, it appears that we will continue to see a chance for the afternoon storm with near or above-normal temperatures through most of next week.

7 day forecasts for Shreveport and Texarkana

–Todd Warren