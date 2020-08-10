Expect little change in temperatures and rain chances through the weekend..a front could bring rain early next week

Look for rain chances to stay rather low through the weekend. The typical August heat will continue with some relief possible early next week.

Monday was another mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex. Daytime temperatures were once again pretty close to normal for this time of year. That is something that will likely repeat itself everyday through the weekend. Upper-level high pressure continues to sit over the southern half of the country. This ridge is not expected to move much for the next few days. That means that Tuesday will be another hot day with a mix of sunshine and clouds. We could have a few thunderstorms graze the northern edge of the area but most of our region will stay dry. Look for highs Tuesday to return to the middle 90s. Overnight lows Tuesday morning will likely be in the middle 70s.

We will continue to watch for a weakness within the ridge that will try to develop to the east of our area. It still appears that it will remain too far to the east to increase our rainfall chances significantly or cool us down any. Consequently, don’t expect much change in the weather through the weekend. We will have a very slight chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms each day but most locations will stay dry. Daytime highs will likely remain in the middle 90s. Overnight lows will likely remain in the middle 70s.

The longer-range outlook does still show some hope for a little heat relief. The upper-level ridge is forecast to move back to the west. This may allow a weak front to ease into the Gulf Coast states including the ArkLaTex early next week. This front will bring a better chance for some shower and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. It could also bring a slight cool down. Daytime highs may retreat to near 90 degrees. Overnight lows could retreat to the low 70s. Obviously, this is still a ways out so it is not yet set in stone. Stay Tuned!!

–Todd Warren