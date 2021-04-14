Expect several rounds of rain in the coming days with the heaviest rain arriving Friday

The clouds will stick around with below normal temperatures. We will see several rounds of rain with more possible Wednesday night, Thursday night, and most of Friday. A drier weather pattern will begin this weekend and continue through most of next week.

Thursday was a cloudy and cooler day that began with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures began in the 50s and 60s and didn’t rise much during the day. Wednesday night is looking cooler with lows dipping into the 50s. With dry conditions for most of the day Thursday, temperatures should be a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Don’t expect to see much sunshine for the next several days. Most models including Futurecast show that more rain will be possible over much of the area once again Wednesday night. Most of Thursday will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Another area of rain will begin to invade the area Thursday evening. We will then continue to see areas of rain with some thunder possible Thursday night and Friday. As of right now, we could see the rain begin to end from west to east Friday evening. While some thunder will be possible in the coming days, severe weather is highly unlikely. The heaviest rain will likely fall over the southern half of the area where one to three inches will be possible. The northern half of the area will likely see totals of around one inch.

The weekend will likely feature lots of clouds but rain is looking unlikely. Temperatures will stay rather mild for this time of year with highs both days in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s Saturday morning and the low to middle 40s Sunday morning. It still appears likely that we will be dry for Saturday Bayou Classic at Independence Stadium. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

A pleasant weather pattern will settle in for most of next week. Expect plenty of sunshine from Monday through Thursday with a warming trend. Daytime highs will begin the week in the low to middle 70s. We will likely end the week with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 40s. Our next chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will return next Friday and could linger into next weekend.

–Todd Warren