Expect to see more clouds this weekend as the above-normal temperatures continue

Look for the above-normal temperatures to stick around into early next week. Our next best chance for rain arrives with a Tuesday cold front. Temperatures ease closer to normal behind the front late next week.

Thursday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures have once again soared well into the 70s. Expect the above-normal temperatures to stick around through the weekend and into next week. We will continue to see a warming trend, especially at night. Daytime highs should reach the upper 70s to lower 80s by Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will gradually warm up into the low to middle 60s by early next week. As moisture increases a little this weekend, we will see more clouds around the area for both Saturday and Sunday. Rain will be possible but is looking very unlikely.

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday. Moisture will be somewhat limited as this front arrives. Consequently, strong thunderstorms are not much of a concern at this point. We should have enough moisture to allow for some scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder.

Temperatures behind this front will cool down a little. Look for daytime highs for the last half of next week to return to the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows will return to the low to middle 50s. We will continue to see an upper-level flow out of the southwest. This means that we will likely continue to see quite a few clouds. More rain will be possible by the end of next week and next weekend. This pattern will likely continue as we move into the middle part of November. That means that temperatures will stay pretty close to normal. We will also see a chance for the occasional round of rain.

We are still watching Tropical Depression Eta. It still appears that this system will make it into the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week where it will stall. It could then move to the northwest and make landfall over the eastern half of the northern Gulf Coast. Given the expected weather pattern, it is still unlikely that it will move this far to the west to impact the ArkLaTex, we will need to keep an eye on it. Stay Tuned!

