A large area of upper-level high pressure will strengthen over the next few days bringing slightly hotter temperatures. A little rain will be possible this weekend. Our next best shot at rain arrives late next week with a little heat relief.

It could get a little hotter: It has been another hot, humid, and dry day around the ArkLaTex Wednesday. Temperatures began in the upper 70s to lower 80s over most of the area. Afternoon temperatures have again soared into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Don’t expect any relief from the heat anytime soon as it could get a little hotter during the next few days. Temperatures Thursday morning will begin in the upper 70s. Look for daytime highs Thursday afternoon to again soar to near 100 degrees. We could see highs above 100 degrees Friday and Saturday. Daytime temperatures will stay close to the century mark through the first half of next week.

Heat Index: Combine the heat with the expected high humidity and we will likely see heat index values Thursday once again surpass 105 degrees. If you need to be in the heat for an extended period of time, remember to hydrate yourself well in advance, take frequent breaks from the heat, and stay hydrated with plenty of water or non-alcoholic drinks.

The dry weather continues: Futurecast shows that we will likely see a clear to partly cloudy sky over the ArkLaTex tonight. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds over the area Thursday with mainly dry conditions. We will see a partly cloudy sky again Thursday and Friday. This weekend we will see a weak front ease into the ArkLaTex. This front could bring a slight chance of rain that will likely be highest Saturday night. As of right now, it appears that the upper ridge will still be too close to our area to allow much rain along the front and much cooler temperatures behind it.

Heaviest rain next week: The front that I mentioned earlier for this weekend likely won’t bring much rain as most locations will probably receive amounts well below ½”. Late next week, the ridge will likely move far enough to the west to allow a better chance for rain and potentially more of it. Models are in decent agreement that much of the area could receive an inch or more.



A slight break from the heat: With the ridge retreating to the west and a stronger front moving through late next week, we will likely see a break from the extreme heat. Don’t get too excited. Daytime highs will likely only retreat to the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will dip into the low to middle 70s.