The very hot weather pattern will continue through the weekend with highs at 100 degrees and above. The heat index will likely continue to soar above 105 degrees. A front will bring a better chance of rain and a break from the heat early next week.

High temperatures so far today

Triple-digit heat continues: Shreveport experienced the hottest temperatures of the summer so far Wednesday with a high of 102 degrees. Look for that extreme heat to continue through the weekend. Friday will get off to a warm start with lows in the morning in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs Friday will likely climb above 100 degrees over much of the area. Heat index values will likely soar above 105 degrees.

Little rain until Monday: Futurecast shows that the small and isolated pop-up showers that we have seen develop during the past several afternoons will likely not develop for the next few days. Expect a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Thursday night. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday. Similar conditions will return this weekend with a few of those random afternoon t’showers possible mainly over the northern half of the area.

Futurecast updated every hour

Relief in sight: It still appears that we will see a front move through the area late Sunday night through Monday. This front will likely bring our next best chance of rain and some cooler temperatures. Since the ridge will still be rather close to our area, it will put a lid on any significant rainfall. Models continue to show that it is most likely that our area will receive ½” or less at most locations. We could have a few isolated locations that receive an inch or more.

Drought conditions developing: The latest Drought Monitor released today shows that drought conditions continue to expand especially in the southern half of the area where level 1 & level 2 drought currently exists. We do currently have outdoor burn bans in effect for several counties in East Texas.



How much cooler? Next week will begin with temperatures that will be nearly ten degrees cooler than what we will experience during the weekend. Look for highs to fall into the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will likely dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures will begin to warm up again late next week with highs returning to the mid to upper 90s. It is possible that we could see the chance for some isolated areas of rain late in the week.