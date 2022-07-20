SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday may turn into our hottest day of the week, with record highs possibly tied or broken. A chance of thunderstorms will return tomorrow and Friday, dropping temperatures a few degrees to wrap up the week.

Excessive Heat Warning until 7 p.m.

Excessive Heat Warning through 7 p.m. Wednesday: Morning temperatures will be in the low 80s with highs reaching 102-106 degrees across most of the ArkLaTex. High humidity will bring a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 110 to 115 degrees this afternoon. Make sure to check on your livestock and pets, and if you have to work outside take frequent breaks in the air-conditioning or shade, and stay hydrated. The record high for the date is 104° in Shreveport, and 106° in Texarkana. Both records may be tied or broken today.

Afternoon high temperatures (left) and heat index (right)

A weak cold front could bring storms as soon as tonight: A cold front will move into the northern ArkLaTex after sunset bringing a few scattered storms near and north of I-30 late this evening into early Thursday morning. There is a low-end threat that a storm or two could bring a damaging wind gust.

Futurecast updated every hour

The front will make further progress into the ArkLaTex tomorrow. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies through the morning before scattered thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and evening. These storms will also be capable of a few damaging wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Marginal Risk’ severe weather outlook for the region later today and tomorrow, meaning 1 or 2 storms could bring damaging wind, with a lesser threat for hail. Widespread severe weather is not expected. Another round of mainly p.m. scattered storms is expected Friday.

Severe weather risk late Wednesday

Severe weather risk Thursday

We should feel some temperature relief thanks to the rain and uptick in clouds. Highs will be in the upper 90s Friday and Saturday with the high humidity lingering into the weekend and next week. Dry weather is expected this weekend with highs returning to near 100 degrees.

7-day forecast