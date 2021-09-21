Fall begins with a sunny taste of Fall temperatures

A cold front moving through the ArkLaTex will usher in some much cooler and drier air. The coolest air of the season will settle in Wednesday night. It could be at least two weeks before any rain returns.

1-hour radar loop

Tuesday was a partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around most of the ArkLaTex ahead of a cold front moving through the area. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s. This afternoon they have climbed into the lower 80s where the front moved through earlier to the low to middle 90s elsewhere. Cooler air will invade the area Tuesday night behind the front thanks to a breezy northerly wind. Lows will likely range from the 50s northwest to the lower 60s southeast. We will stay rather breezy Wednesday with cooler temperatures. Expect highs to mainly be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Futurecast shows that the scattered showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of the front will quickly move out of the area Tuesday evening. We will see the clouds rapidly give way to a mostly clear sky Tuesday night. Expect plenty of sunshine Wednesday with a breezy northerly wind of 10 to 15 mph. We will stay clear Wednesday night and with the wind becoming lighter, temperatures will dip into the low to middle 50s over most of the area with a few upper 40s possible over the northern edge of the area. Look for plenty of sunshine Thursday as we will begin a warming trend. Highs Thursday will be in the low to middle 80s.

That warming trend will continue into next week as we will also likely stay dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs will return to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will return to the low to middle 60s. Most longer-range models continue to show a rather dry weather pattern that will likely last through next week and possibly linger for two weeks. If we have any rain, it will likely arrive by the middle of next week. Indications are that we could see a reinforcing shot of slightly cooler and drier air by the end of next week.

–Todd Warren