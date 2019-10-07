Fall weather arrives Monday.. stronger cold front later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The rain or wind you hear this morning is the sound of Fall finally arriving in the ArkLaTex. I repeat, Fall temperatures are expected today.

This morning rain continues to move south along the front and it will impact areas of east Texas and Louisiana through the late morning and early afternoon. Storms aren’t severe but could bring frequent lightning and wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

1-hour radar loop



Future clouds and radar shows a slow clearing across the northern ArkLaTex with all areas getting some sunshine to return as we move deeper into the day. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A breezy north wind settling in behind the front will push cooler air into the region today and tomorrow. In addition to a temperature drop, this front has wiped out the humidity as well. Expect below normal highs for a change, in the low to mid-70s.

Tonight we’ll get to experience a little chill as lows will drop into the 50s.

Expect a beautiful and sunny Tuesday with highs in the 70s or low 80s.

Warm air returns Wednesday and Thursday as we’ll be in the mid-80s ahead of our next cold front.

Monday night lows

Our late week front will begin to impact the region Thursday into Friday. We may have a chance of a few strong to severe storms with this late week front. It will also bring the coolest air of the season as lows will be in the 40s next weekend, with highs in the 60s in many areas.



