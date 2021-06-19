Father’s Day will remain hot with thunderstorms arriving Monday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite the heat and humidity, Saturday was a fantastic afternoon all across the ArkLaTex. Highs warmed into the lower and middle 90s. This evening, lows will drop down into the 70s. The heat will continue for Father’s Day. Highs are expected to warm into the middle 90s. With daytime heating, we could see a few isolated showers south of Interstate 20.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Claudette is over Central Alabama. This tropical cyclone will remain a nonfactor for the region. It will continue to cause heavy rain and windy conditions over the Deep South. A cold front is expected to produce thunderstorms for the ArkLaTex.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday

A Marginal Risk has been outlined for all of the regions. The main concern will be damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the outlook upgraded to a Slight Risk. Nevertheless, rain and storms will increase Monday afternoon and evening. Everyone should see thunderstorms Monday night. The rain and storms will exit Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon, we will see highs in the 80s! It will be short-lived because highs will return to the middle 90s for the second half of the forecast.

The next seven days