Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Father’s Day will remain hot with thunderstorms arriving Monday night

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite the heat and humidity, Saturday was a fantastic afternoon all across the ArkLaTex. Highs warmed into the lower and middle 90s. This evening, lows will drop down into the 70s. The heat will continue for Father’s Day. Highs are expected to warm into the middle 90s. With daytime heating, we could see a few isolated showers south of Interstate 20.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Claudette is over Central Alabama. This tropical cyclone will remain a nonfactor for the region. It will continue to cause heavy rain and windy conditions over the Deep South. A cold front is expected to produce thunderstorms for the ArkLaTex.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday

A Marginal Risk has been outlined for all of the regions. The main concern will be damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the outlook upgraded to a Slight Risk. Nevertheless, rain and storms will increase Monday afternoon and evening. Everyone should see thunderstorms Monday night. The rain and storms will exit Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon, we will see highs in the 80s! It will be short-lived because highs will return to the middle 90s for the second half of the forecast.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss