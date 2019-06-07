FEMA denies individual assistance for Ruston; household damage not severe enough

Breaking News
by: Jonathon Freeman

RUSTON, La. (KTVE) – FEMA has denied Louisiana’s request for Individual Assistance for the April 24-25 tornadoes.

According to a press release, Individual Assistance Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments were conducted in Lincoln, Morehouse, and Union parishes on June 3. Based on all the information gathered, FEMA determined that individuals and households were not impacted severely enough for Individual Assistance.

State officials can appeal the decision within 30 days, and Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker says that the state will appeal.

