Finally, sunshine returns to the ArkLaTex for Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday morning is starting off on a cold night. Be sure to grab a jacket as you head out the door! Currently, temperatures are in the 20s and lower 30s. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm up nicely into the 50s. It is going to be great to feel and see some sunshine in the sky. Tonight with clear skies and dry airmass in place, temperatures will drop back down into the 30s.

The warming trend will continue on Friday. The first half of Friday will start off dry and warm. During the second half of the day, clouds will be on the increase. Currently, our next weather maker has entered the Northwest United States. The trough of low pressure will slide eastward. Rain will begin to increase late Friday night over East Texas and move to the east Saturday morning.

Through Saturday evening, rainfall totals will average between half an inch and an inch of rain. As the rain moves out, sunshine will return for next week. Monday is the official of winter and temperatures will be near normal in the 50s and lower 60s.

The next seven days