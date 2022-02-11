SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday will be a breezy and warm day, followed by a temperature drop and a chance for light rain Saturday as a cold front arrives.

Sunny skies, low relative humidity, high wind, and ongoing drought will lead to high fire danger today. The National Weather Service has issued a ‘Fire Danger Statement’ asking everyone to avoid outdoor burning of trash as well as campfires. Any fires that do arise today will be difficult for fire crews to contain due to wind gusts over 20 miles per hour.

Temperatures will be chilly at sunrise, in the 30s and 40s, but the south wind and sunny skies will warm us into the mid-70s this afternoon, about 15 degrees above average for the date. Wind will be a sustained 15 miles per hour out of the southwest, with gusts up to 20 to 25 miles per hour during the late morning and afternoon.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Cloud cover will increase tonight and low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. A cold front is expected to move thorugh the northern ArkLaTex overnight, arriving along the I-20 corridor around sunrise Saturday morning.

We may see a few light rain showers develop in the morning and a few lingering afternoon showers mainly across the Toledo Bend region. Rainfall accumulations will be a tenth of an inch or less, so if you have any outdoor plans it won’t be a washout.

There will be a sharp temperature drop behind the front as highs will be in the 40s and low 50s Saturday afternoon with a breezy north wind. We will enjoy sunny skies Sunday, and high temperatures in the 50s and low 60s to close out the weekend.

Next Monday and Tuesday will be dry, but a strong cold front will take aim at the ArkLaTex late Wednesday into Thursday. Severe weather is looking possible Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. The details and timing will come into focus next week, so stay weather aware next week.

Severe weather threat next Wednesday through Thursday morning