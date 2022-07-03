Drought Monitor

72 Hour Rainfall Potential

Union County and Union Parish racked up 5 to 9 inches of rain earlier today thanks to the remnants of our former tropical low. After our spotty rain and storms over parts of the ArkLaTex today, we are in for a long stretch of heat and humidity with only isolated rain.

FUTURECAST

It appears that high-pressure aloft will rule our weather for most of the next seven days. Heat Advisories will likely be issued. Even though our upper-level high-pressure will move westward by Friday, the heat will remain with triple-digit highs for at least Friday and Saturday.

7 Day Forecast

By next Sunday through the following week, we will enter a typical summertime weather pattern. I call it “Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm”. It appears the “Summer Doldrums” are here.