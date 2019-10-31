First freeze of the season likely Thursday night..sunshine through the weekend

A Freeze warning in effect for Thursday night. Look for sunshine to stick around through the weekend. We’ll see two possible rain makers next week.

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Thursday as the coldest air of the season so far has arrived on schedule. Temperatures began in the 30s and have struggled to make it into the upper 40s to low 50s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of the ArkLaTex Thursday night. Temperatures will likely dip into the upper 20s to low 30s all across the area. We will see a bit of a warm-up Friday, but temperatures will likely stay well below normal for this time of year. Look for daytime highs to only climb to the mid to upper 50s. That is more typical of January than November.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The weekend is looking dry and cool. Sunshine will stick around with the continuation of below normal temperatures. The warming trend will likely pause during the weekend as highs will likely stay in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows will stay in the mid-30s.

Clouds will likely be on the increase Monday as the first in a series of disturbances approaches the area from the west. Expect a chance for a shower from late Monday into possibly early Wednesday. Despite the clouds and the chance for rain, temperatures will be closer to normal during the day with highs returning to the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will eventually return to normal in the 50s.

Models are still hinting at a second disturbance bring a chance for possibly some heavier rain by next Friday and Saturday. There is some disagreement on exactly how much rain we might receive. Next week will likely close with another cool down. Highs will likely return to the 50s and lows to the 30s. Check back to this article for a live update on what to expect this weekend and for the latest 16-day ‘grain of salt’ long range outlook at 9 pm.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.