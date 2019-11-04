First of three cold fronts in the next week arrives Tuesday

Daytime temperatures briefly return to more normal levels. Three fronts in the week ahead could bring showers. Coldest air of the season possible early next week.

Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 30s and warmed to the upper 60s to low 70s. Look for the near-normal temperatures to continue for the next few days. A weak front will move through the area during the day Tuesday. This front will bring lots of clouds and a chance for some rather light rain across the area. Tuesday daytime highs will likely occur ahead of the front in the low 60s where the front moves through sooner to the upper 60s further south where it moves through during the afternoon.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Wednesday will bring a mostly cloudy sky between cold fronts. It will likely be the warmest day of the week. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s. A second and stronger cold front will move through the area Thursday. This front will have more moisture to work with and will likely squeeze out more persistent and heavier rains Thursday and Thursday night. Most models show the rain ending Thursday night and sunshine returning to the area Friday. The workweek will end on a chilly note Friday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

RAINFALL POTENTIAL THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT

The upcoming weekend is looking very similar to last weekend. We will likely see plenty of sunshine with below normal temperatures. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s. Highs should warm to the 60s Sunday as the sunshine continues. The seven-day forecast will end with another strong cold front moving through the area Monday. This front will likely bring more rain and possibly the coldest air of the season by the middle of next week. Highs next Tuesday could be in the 40s and lows next Tuesday morning could be in the mid-20s! Check back to this article this evening for my normal live update that will include the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren