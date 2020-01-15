First of two fronts to bring scattered thunderstorms and a much cooler Thursday

The first of two cold fronts in the coming days will bring more scattered thunderstorms tonight into Thursday morning. Severe weather threat continues to look low for both fronts. Cooler air settles in this weekend but models backing off on just how cold we will get.

Wednesday was another cloudy and warm day around the ArkLaTex. Change is coming once again Wednesday night through Thursday as the first of two cold fronts eases through the area. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop near the front tonight. Severe weather cannot totally be ruled out, but the risk is looking low with a storm or two producing some gusty wind. Look for the storm threat to end Thursday as we cool down. We will likely continue to see a few areas of light rain. Temperatures Thursday will be much cooler behind this front. Temperatures will likely begin in the upper 40s to middle 50s and should fall several degrees during the course of the day.

Warmer air will ease back into the area Friday. Daytime highs will likely return to the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain chances Friday are looking quite low for most of the area. We will see an increase in showers and thunderstorms Friday evening and Friday night as the second of our two cold fronts enters the area. Severe weather with this front is also looking doubtful at this time. Look for that rain to move out of the southern half of the area Saturday morning. We will see a mostly cloudy sky Saturday with fairly steady temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

More normal temperatures return for several days behind this front starting Sunday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine that will likely stick around through Tuesday. It’s not looking quite as chilly during this time as lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Daytime highs will range from the upper 40s north to the low 50s south.

Our next chance for rain could return as soon as Wednesday and will likely linger through at least Thursday. The long-range outlook is also not looking as chilly but still close to normal. See all the details in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook. I’ll have my normal live update Wednesday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren

Wednesday

74° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 74° 56°

Thursday

60° / 47°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 70% 60° 47°

Friday

60° / 60°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 60° 60°

Saturday

64° / 37°
Cloudy with rain in the morning
Cloudy with rain in the morning 70% 64° 37°

Sunday

54° / 34°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 54° 34°

Monday

52° / 30°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 52° 30°

Tuesday

50° / 36°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 50° 36°

74°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

69°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
68°

67°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
67°

66°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
66°

66°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
66°

64°

4 AM
Rain
70%
64°

62°

5 AM
Rain
70%
62°

61°

6 AM
Rain
70%
61°

59°

7 AM
Rain
70%
59°

57°

8 AM
Rain
70%
57°

56°

9 AM
Rain
70%
56°

54°

10 AM
Showers
60%
54°

54°

11 AM
Showers
60%
54°

53°

12 PM
Showers
50%
53°

53°

1 PM
Showers
50%
53°

53°

2 PM
Showers
40%
53°

52°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

