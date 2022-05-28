The first Tropical Storm of the Pacific hurricane season, Agatha, has formed off the southern coast of Mexico. It is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall. The remnants of Agatha will likely emerge in the SW Gulf of Mexico as a Tropical Low. It will certainly bear watching.

T.S. Agatha

Morning Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Back here at home, the high-pressure system that brought our cool and dry weather is shifting eastward. This will bring back southerly winds. And that will mean more moisture streaming in and, in turn, higher humidity. In addition, we may see a few clouds increasing overnight into Sunday. The wind will be increasing as well. This should mean a warmer night ahead.

FUTURECAST Wind Speeds

Sunday should find rather gusty south winds which will bring much more gulf moisture into the area and lead to more cloud cover. You will definitely notice the higher humidity levels. The heat and humidity will continue on your memorial day into Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast

However, by Tuesday night a fairly potent weather system will edge into the ArkLaTex from the northwest. Rain, along with a few storms, will be increasing overnight into Wednesday. This scenario will persist into Friday before it exits the area. The rainy period will help to tamp down the temperatures for a few days. But, the heat will return for the weekend and the first full week of June.