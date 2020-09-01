Flash Flood Watch continues for the NW half of the ArkLaTex with several more inches of rain possible

The potential for heavy rain will continue for the northern part of the ArkLaTex where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect. The first of two fronts will move through Friday and bring some relief from the heat and humidity. Much cooler air could arrive late next week.

Tuesday was another partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Showers and thunderstorms have mainly been confined to the northern quarter of the area where the potential for heavy rain will continue. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the areas in green below. We could see rainfall totals in the two to four-inch range in spots. Further to the south, the story has been the heat and humidity. This will likely continue for Wednesday. A scattered shower or thunderstorm will be possible over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. Thanks to more clouds, temperatures Wednesday over the south half of the area will not be quite as hot. We will see daytime highs climb into the lower 90s. Further north where rain will be more prominent, highs Wednesday will be in the low to middle 80s.

The front that has been stalled to our northwest will finally move through the area Friday. This will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms to the areas that will have not seen as much rain. Behind this front, we will see some drier air invade the area this weekend. As a result, overnight lows will ease into the mid to upper 60s over the northern part of the area and upper 60s to lower 70s over the south. Daytime highs will be close to normal in the 80s north to upper 80s to low 90s south.

By the middle of next week, our attention will turn to a strong cold front that will move through the area. We very well could see the coolest air in months over most of the area. Overnight lows will likely retreat to the 50s and daytime highs will fall into the 70s. Both are more typical of October than September. We should also expect to see more rain as the front moves through. As of right now, severe weather doesn’t look to be too much of an issue. I will have more details on this cool down in my live update this evening at 8:30 pm.

The tropics continue to be very active. As of this writing, we have two tropical depressions. Both will likely not have any impacts on the weather in the ArkLaTex. We will have to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Nana in the Caribbean. More than likely it will move to the west and possibly cross Central America and head into the Pacific. Obviously, this means that it is not expected to make it into the Gulf of Mexico. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

