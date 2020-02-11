Flash Flood Watch continues with heavy rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain return to the ArkLaTex late tonight through Wednesday morning. Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of the area. Sunshine returns late Thursday. The weekend now looks relatively dry.

Tuesday was another cloudy and rainy day. Temperatures were rather chilly as readings were fairly steady in the 40s. The main upper-level disturbance will move across the ArkLaTex Tuesday night and Wednesday. Look for showers and a few thunderstorms to increase over te area late Tuesday night. This activity will move across our area Wednesday morning and move out of the region Wednesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have to watch the eastern edge of the area where temperatures could be a bit warmer. Here is where a strong to severe storm could occur. Severe weather will not be a concern for most of the area. The main concern will be the threat for heavy rain. Models still show that another two to four inches of rain can be expected over most of our area. This includes the rain that has fallen today. The National Weather Service has now expanded the Flash Flood Watch to include the entire ArkLaTex.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

We will likely continue to see clouds Wednesday night into much of Thursday. The clouds should decrease from west to east late Thursday morning and Thursday afternoon. It now appears that the drier weather pattern could linger through the weekend. There is a slight chance that we could see a little bit of rain Saturday and Sunday, but most of the rain will hold off until next week. Temperatures will stay below normal through Friday with highs in the low to mid-50s. A warming trend will then settle in for the weekend with highs Saturday in the low to mid-60s and highs Sunday in the 65 to 70-degree range.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

We will then settle back into a rather wet weather pattern for the first half of next week. Showers and a few thunderstorms should be expected from Monday through at least Wednesday. Some models keep the threat of rain in our forecast through at least Thursday. Next week will begin with above normal temperatures. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the 60s and 70s. We will then cool down again by next Wednesday.

Click here at 8:30 pm this evening to find my nightly live update. Tonight I will discuss the latest on our flash flooding threat, how this weekend might not be too bad, and why we may need to watch next Wednesday night.

