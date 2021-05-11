Flash Flood Watch continues with rain finally ending Wednesday

The rain will begin to decrease Tuesday night and will finally end Wednesday. Sunshine returns Thursday and will stick around into the weekend with warmer temperatures. Another extended period of rain could be on the way next week.

Tuesday was a cloudy and cool day for this time of year. Temperatures began in the 50s and 60s and remained in the 60s throughout the day. We will likely see the below normal temperatures stick around Wednesday thanks to lots of clouds. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the 50s. We will see daytime highs once again stay in the 60s.

Continuously updated weather with live updates:

Futurecast shows areas of showers and thunderstorms moving across the area late Tuesday and Tuesday night. The rain will probably end over the northern part of the area Tuesday night. It will gradually end over NW LA and E TX during the day Wednesday. Look for the clouds to gradually decrease Wednesday night. We should finally see some sunshine Thursday. That sunshine will stick around through Saturday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the ArkLaTex through Tuesday night. Much of the area has received anywhere from two to over six inches of rain since yesterday. It is possible that we could see another one to three inches of rain over much of the area. With the ground pretty much saturated, flash flooding will be possible.

The week will end with warmer temperatures. Highs should return to the 80s by Friday and stay in the 80s through the weekend and next week. Unfortunately, it now appears that we could see more showers and thunderstorms return to the western half of the area Sunday and to all of the area Monday. Long-range models are in good agreement that the southern branch of the jet stream will be rather active meaning the chance of scattered thunderstorms could stay in our forecast for ALL of next week. We should stay warm during this period with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

–Todd Warren