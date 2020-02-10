Flash Flood Watch continues with several more inches of rain expected through Wednesday as front stalls just to our south

Flash Flood Watch continues for the southeast half fo the area through Wednesday. Several more inches of rain looks likely. End of the work week now looking dry and cool. Rain will return for much of the weekend.

The work week got off to a wet and stormy start over much of the ArkLaTex. A slow-moving front will continue to ease southward for the next few days. As it does so, look for cooler temperatures to settle into most of the area for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will likely reduce the threat of severe weather for most of the area however, the threat for some heavy rain will continue. That threat will be highest closer to the front over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. As the front moves south, it will bring some cooler temperatures. Lows Monday night will ease into the mid to upper 40s over the northern half of the area and the low to middle 50s over the south. Temperatures Tuesday will likely rise only a few degrees with temperatures staying in the 40s over the north and the 50s over the south.



The biggest weather concern for the next few days will be the continued threat of heavy rain. Models continue to show that another two to over five inches will be possible with isolated heavier amounts. Futurecast shows the heaviest rain will fall along the I-20 corridor of East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. A break from the rain should begin Thursday. Look for a cloudy start Thursday morning. The clouds will gradually give way to some sunshine from north to south during the day. We should plenty more sunshine Friday before clouds return Friday night.



Most models show more rain returning to the area starting Saturday. As of right now, it appears that rainfall totals won’t be quite as high with this second round this weekend and next week. However, models still show another two to three inches of rain should be expected. Severe weather will also be a possibility late this weekend and from time to time next week.

–Todd Warren

