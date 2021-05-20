Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Radar Rainfall Estimates

RADAR RAINFALL ESTIMATES

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Radar Rainfall Estimates

RADAR RAINFALL ESTIMATES

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Flash Flood Watch extended through 7 p.m. as more rain expected today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Update: The Storm Prediction Center now has a ‘Marginal Risk’ severe weather outlook for northwest Louisiana and southern Arkansas. We may have enough wind shear to produce an isolated tornado or two with any thunderstorms that develop later in the day.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Flash Flood Watch that was set to expire this morning has been extended through 7 p.m. as we could see additional heavy rain at times today. There will be little change to the temperatures as it will stay warm and humid despite the passing rainfall.

Rainfall estimates in the past 24 hours have been less than an inch in most areas, with a few locations showing accumulations between 1 to 2 inches.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 48 hours.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

The concern today, and one of the reasons the Flash Flood Watch has been extended, is that we expect there will be a band of rain and thunderstorms that develops on the Gulf Of Mexico, and this band may stall over the ArkLaTex at some point today, especially through the afternoon and evening. If this were to occur some spots could see enough rain to trigger flash flooding, especially of roadways. Any flash flooding issues today would be isolated in nature, rather than widespread across much of the region. Futurecast is showing the highest likelihood of the heaviest rain today across Louisiana and Arkansas.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The Weather Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ of excessive rainfall (flash flooding) in the forecast today across much of the ArkLaTex. Rainfall will likely average less than an inch in most areas, but the locations that receive a round or two of steady rain could easily see 2 to 3-inch accumulations which would be enough to trigger some flooding given all the rain we have received in the past 2 weeks.

Excessive rainfall outlook
Potential rainfall through Friday night

Temperatures are expected to stay in the range we have seen all week. Expect a sunrise temperature near 70 degrees, with an afternoon high in the upper 70s or low 80s. It will turn breezy at times with a southeast wind up to 15 miles per hour, with slightly higher gusts.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

Scattered rainfall remains in the outlook for Friday, but many of us may begin to see the potential for heavy rain decrease. If you have any outdoor plans Friday evening I can’t guarantee a dry evening and overnight, but the weather will improve this weekend.

The sun will return and dry us out after several weeks of heavy rain. Temperatures will respond to the sunshine as highs will be in the mid to upper 80s this weekend and into early next week. Thankfully, a dry stretch of weather is expected Sunday through at least Tuesday. Expect a slow rise on area rivers and lakes through the weekend.

River/lake levels: https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/weather/lake-levels-and-forecasts/

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss