Flash Flood Watch extended through 7 p.m. as more rain expected today

Update: The Storm Prediction Center now has a ‘Marginal Risk’ severe weather outlook for northwest Louisiana and southern Arkansas. We may have enough wind shear to produce an isolated tornado or two with any thunderstorms that develop later in the day.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Flash Flood Watch that was set to expire this morning has been extended through 7 p.m. as we could see additional heavy rain at times today. There will be little change to the temperatures as it will stay warm and humid despite the passing rainfall.

Rainfall estimates in the past 24 hours have been less than an inch in most areas, with a few locations showing accumulations between 1 to 2 inches.

The concern today, and one of the reasons the Flash Flood Watch has been extended, is that we expect there will be a band of rain and thunderstorms that develops on the Gulf Of Mexico, and this band may stall over the ArkLaTex at some point today, especially through the afternoon and evening. If this were to occur some spots could see enough rain to trigger flash flooding, especially of roadways. Any flash flooding issues today would be isolated in nature, rather than widespread across much of the region. Futurecast is showing the highest likelihood of the heaviest rain today across Louisiana and Arkansas.

The Weather Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ of excessive rainfall (flash flooding) in the forecast today across much of the ArkLaTex. Rainfall will likely average less than an inch in most areas, but the locations that receive a round or two of steady rain could easily see 2 to 3-inch accumulations which would be enough to trigger some flooding given all the rain we have received in the past 2 weeks.

Excessive rainfall outlook

Potential rainfall through Friday night

Temperatures are expected to stay in the range we have seen all week. Expect a sunrise temperature near 70 degrees, with an afternoon high in the upper 70s or low 80s. It will turn breezy at times with a southeast wind up to 15 miles per hour, with slightly higher gusts.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

Scattered rainfall remains in the outlook for Friday, but many of us may begin to see the potential for heavy rain decrease. If you have any outdoor plans Friday evening I can’t guarantee a dry evening and overnight, but the weather will improve this weekend.

The sun will return and dry us out after several weeks of heavy rain. Temperatures will respond to the sunshine as highs will be in the mid to upper 80s this weekend and into early next week. Thankfully, a dry stretch of weather is expected Sunday through at least Tuesday. Expect a slow rise on area rivers and lakes through the weekend.

River/lake levels: https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/weather/lake-levels-and-forecasts/